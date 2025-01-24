In his return to the NFL at age 73, Pete Carroll will set a new league record as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Carroll has already regained his status as the oldest active head coach in the NFL, but once the season begins, he will have a record within reach.

Once Carroll turns 74 in September, he will pass Romeo Crennel as the oldest head coach in NFL history, Adam Schefter pointed out. Crennel coached his final game with the Houston Texans at 73 years and 199 days old.

Crennel set the record in 2020 as the Texans' interim head coach. He took over after Bill O'Brien was fired following a 0-4 start and coached out the rest of his career with the team.

Carroll's birthday is Sept. 15, the final day of Week 2 of the 2025 season. If the Raiders are scheduled for that Monday Night Football game, he will coach on the night of his record-setting birthday.

Carroll was the oldest head coach in the NFL when he stepped down from his previous position with the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2023 season. His move simultaneously occurred with Bill Belichick's short-lived retirement, temporarily making Andy Reid the league's oldest active head coach in 2024.

Raiders HC Pete Carroll's coaching career

In addition to his experience, Carroll has decades of proven success. He is one of the few coaches to win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl, doing so with USC and the Seahawks. In both situations, Carroll took over a struggling program and turned it into a title contender within just a handful of years.

Carroll became USC's head football coach in 2006, one year after the Trojans went just 5-7. Three years later, he beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl to win the national championship.

He signed with Seattle in 2010, the year after it went just 5-11. Carroll claimed the NFC West title in his first season and would take the Seahawks to the playoffs in all but three years of his 14-year tenure.

Although an ensuing NCAA investigation tainted his USC career, his run with the Seahawks has never been questioned. Mark Davis and John Spytek were sold on Carroll as the Raiders' next head coach due to his proven success and “vision” of guiding struggling franchises.