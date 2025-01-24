One year after leaving the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll is returning as an NFL head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek confirmed the hiring of Carroll on Friday morning to ESPN.

Shortly after his hiring was announced, further details emerged regarding the Raiders' decision to sign Carroll. The 73-year-old former Super Bowl champion reportedly sold the team in his interview by explaining his “vision” on how to rebuild the struggling franchise, per Jeremy Fowler.

“His in-person interview went very well,” Fowler tweeted. “He sold a vision on how to help a team in transition.”

Carroll inked a three-year deal with the Raiders, signing him through the 2027 season. The hiring was the first official move of Spytek, who was hired as general manager just one day before Carroll.

Once official, Carroll will reclaim the title of the NFL's oldest head coach. He previously held that honor when he stepped down from the Seahawks in 2023, briefly relinquishing it to 66-year-old Andy Reid for one season.

Before stepping down at the end of the 2023 season, Carroll spent 14 years as the Seahawks head coach and the previous nine in the same role with USC. He took over in Seattle one year after they went just 5-11 and led them to five NFC West titles over the next 11 seasons.

Pete Carroll succeeds Antonio Pierce as Raiders head coach

Carroll's hiring came three weeks after the Raiders fired Antonio Pierce after just one season. Pierce went 4-13 in 2024 and began to lose favor with the franchise during the second half of the year.

Fans were unhappy with Pierce for most of the season but specifically turned on the coach when he led the team to consecutive meaningless wins at the end of the year. Until that point, the Raiders were in control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but surrendered position with the wins.

Four weeks before the wins, Pierce drew social media ire by calling his own team “the worst team in football.” All the issues resulted in the Raiders believing they could not win long-term with Pierce at the helm.