Compared to his output in 2021, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders completely forgot who Hunter Renfrow was this past season. Renfrow took his low numbers personally and is looking to prove to his Raiders teammates that he can still be a valuable part of the offense.

Appearing a career-low 10 games last season, Renfrow set career-worsts across the board with 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver is looking to ensure that doesn't happen again in 2023, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

“I feel like I let a lot of my teammates down last year. That's something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them through the spring and also going into the season that I'm a guy they can count on and just be consistent.”

Back in 2021, Renfrow was at the top of his game appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders, starting nine. He set new career-highs in receptions (103), yards (1,038) and touchdowns (9). However, upon Davante Adams' arrival, Renfrow just couldn't keep up the piece.

Adams will be back in 2023 as will new free agent signing Jakobi Meyers. However, Hunter Renfrow still seems to determined to carve out a role for himself in the offense.

Hunter Renfrow has proven he knows what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. After a down year in Las Vegas, Renfrow is gearing up to the show the Raiders and the entire league just how good he can be.