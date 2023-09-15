The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2023 season strong last Sunday with a 17-16 win on the road against the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the game as three-point favorites, but it was the Raiders that got the job done to improve to 1-0. Las Vegas is back in action this weekend on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and it's going to be a tough one. The Bills are coming into this one favored by 8.5, and it's going to take a near perfect performance for the Raiders to pull off the upset on the road. To make things even more difficult for Las Vegas, it is looking like they will be without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for the game.

Jakobi Meyers went down with a head injury against the Broncos last week. He took a shot to the head as he slipped on the grass, and is now in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday, according to a tweet from Vic Tafur. This is not good for the Raiders as Meyers was the leading receiver on Sunday and will be a top target for Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he is healthy.

Last Sunday, Meyers had a great day outside of getting injured. He led the Raiders in targets, yards and scored both of the Raiders' touchdowns. He finished with nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had six receptions and the next closest player after that was Josh Jacobs with two. Garoppolo clearly likes throwing to Meyers and it's going to be tricky for the Raiders offense to get going if he is injured.