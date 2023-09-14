Breath easy, Las Vegas Raiders fans. All signs from Thursday's practice report point to Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams being fine.

With the Raiders in West Virginia as they prepare for their Sunday road clash with the Buffalo Bills, the team had some injury concerns. QB Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant in the team's practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, WR Adams was a non-participant with a foot injury.

Needless to say, the team losing its starting quarterback and number-one wide receiver would spell disaster. But both were full participants in Thursday's practice, courtesy of ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. Barring some late week surprise, both should be fine to face the 0-1 Bills.

The 2023 season could hardly have started better for the Raiders. Beating their AFC West rival Denver Broncos would've been satisfying enough. But Week 1 also saw the Kansas City Chiefs shockingly start 0-1 after a loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Los Angeles Chargers dropped a thriller to the Miami Dolphins.

Translation: the Las Vegas Raiders sit alone atop the division at 1-0.

Both Garoppolo and Adams had solid season debuts. Garoppolo threw for 200 yards and avoided any turnovers while completing more than 75% of his pass attempts. Adams hauled in six catches for 66 yards in the Raiders' win over the Broncos.

It wasn't all cheery news for the Black and Silver, however. WR Jakobi Meyers did not participate at all in Thursday's practice, raising serious doubts about his availability for Week 2. Meyers is still in the the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury last Sunday.

Still, encouraging news for the budding bromance between Garoppolo and Adams, as the Raiders look to stay atop the standings early in the season.