Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers just added major proof why his new team was right to invest in him in the offseason. In his first regular-season game in Raiders uniform, Meyers put on a show downfield on Sunday on the road against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. However, it was not all rosy for him, as he got hit in the head late in the contest.

Meyers had to be checked for possible concussion, but it appears that he's escaped a major injury, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers being evaluated for a concussion. Was upright in locker room so that's a good sign,” Gutierrez shared on X.

Despite the presence of Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers led Las Vegas with 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions and 10 targets. Adams, on the other hand, only had 66 receiving yards on six catches and nine targets. That being said, the attention paid by the Broncos' defense to Adams had a considerable influence on Meyers' huge performance in his Raiders debut. In any case, the Raiders must be so ecstatic over how their new 1-2 punch downfield played together.

Meyers played his first four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Then last March, the Raiders decided to sign him to a three-year deal worth $33 million. Meyers went undrafted in 2019 but has parlayed the chance the Patriots gave him into a multi-year deal with the Raiders, who now view him as a key weapon for their Jimmy Garoppolo-led passing attack.