Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has acclimated quickly to his new digs after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in March, a move he didn’t necessarily expect after four solid seasons with the Patriots.

Meyers seems at peace with his transition to Vegas, but there were words left unsaid to people in New England that helped the undrafted wideout earn the contract.

“It was more disappointing that I didn’t get to say goodbye to a lot of people that I really wanted to say bye to, or I didn’t get to say a full goodbye,” Meyers said, via Ben Volin. “That was probably the hardest part. But as far as the business side of it, I’m blessed to be here, and that’s all that matters.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Meyers became a top target for the Patriots' offense, leading the team in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. It came as a bit of a surprise when New England decided not to bring him back. It was even more surprising when the Patriots signed Juju Smith-Schuster, who had similar production as Meyers over the last three years, to an identical deal with slightly less guaranteed money.

Jakobi Meyers took some apparent offense to that news, but he appears to be content with his move to the Raiders and is already thriving under Josh McDaniels. Meyers will get a chance to show the Patriots why they should have kept him when they face the Raiders in a Week 6 matchup in October.