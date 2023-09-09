We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for Week 1 action from the new NFL season. We head over to Denver for this AFC West showdown as the Las Vegas Raiders make the trip to face the Denver Broncos. Both teams are looking to grab the first win of what they hope will be a better season than the last. Check out our NFL odds series for our Raiders-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders come into the 2023-24 NFL season after posting a tough record of 6-11 last year. Clearly the addition of Davante Adams has worked wonders, but they're hoping to see a better record out of it while they can still have Adams in his prime. He'll have newly-acquired quarterback Jimmy Garapollo slinging him the ball as they hope to contend in the West.

The Denver Broncos are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons as a team, highlighted by a historically bad coaching job from Nathaniel Hackett. With Sean Payton now at the helm, he's determined to improve their 5-12 record from last year. Payton is listed as the second favorite to win Coach of the Year, so expect some major improvements from this Denver team.

Here are the Raiders-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Broncos Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +3.5 (-115) ML +138

Denver Broncos: -3.5 (-105) ML -164

Over: 43.5 (-112)

Under: 43.5 (-108)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos Week 1

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, Paramount+

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Raiders will open up their season on the road, where they posted a sorry 2-7 record in the previous year. Head Coach Josh McDaniels has fully taken the reigns in Vegas and it hasn't looked good thus far. Perhaps the inconsistencies with Derek Carr and the offense could have been to blame, but they'll need to make some changes regardless to preserve the talent of their key players. Davante Adams could be argued as the best wide receiver over the last decade and the Raiders will have to maximize on the opportunity with him as their leading pass catcher.

Josh Jacobs will return after leading the league in rushing yards last year. He should be able to relieve a ton of pressure off of Jimmy Garappolo as he continues to learn the offense and find his groove. Perhaps Garappolo is the game manager McDaniels needs to open up the running attack for Jacobs and get the ball to Adams in the open field. He can play a similar role to what Mac Jones was in his first year with New England, but expect this offense to move with Josh Jacobs.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have all the talent on their roster to make a deep playoff run, but they were plagued by an awful chemistry within the locker room and it seemed as though key players didn't see eye-to-eye with Hackett's coaching tactics. This year, they'll have the experience and watchful eye of Sean Payton leading the charge and it's clear that he's already focused on a major culture shift in Denver. Payton is determined in shaping up this team and bringing some attitude to their game.

Running back Javonte Williams will make his return after missing most of last season due to injury. He plays a pivotal role in their offense and does a great job of staying dynamic as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Quarterback Russell Wilson will hope to improve on his play from last year as receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will finally be healthy in tandem. To win this game, the Broncos should look to air the ball out against a porous Vegas secondary and get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. If they can find space in the open field after the catch, Denver has the athletes to break through for a big play.

Final Raiders-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The matchup of the day is going to be Patrick Surtain II standing across from Davante Adams. In his first game with his new team, Garappolo will have to look toward other options if he wants to keep the ball moving on offense. Adams will have a tough task in shaking Surtain, so expect the Raiders to lead with a rushing-heavy attack.

In the end, the Broncos may have too much firepower on offense for this Las Vegas defense. The defense of Denver will also see some improvements with Sean Payton bringing his schemes over, so expect Denver to control the pace with their front line. This could be a low-scoring affair, so we favor the home team in this scenario. We could see a tight game, so let's roll with Denver on the reasonable moneyline number.

Final Raiders-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos (-164)