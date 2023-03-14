Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

A day after acquiring New England Patriots alum Jimmy Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting another player from the Pats. This time, it’s a weapon for their new QB: WR Jakobi Meyers has agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract to join the Raiders, per Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money, and secures another player familiar with Josh McDaniels’ system.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Jakobi Meyers was one of the more attractive names in the 2023 NFL free agency period, making this a good signing for the Raiders. The former Patriots wide receiver had a solid 2022 season, grabbing 67 catches for 804 yards. It’s a slight downtick from his 2021 campaign (83 catches for 866 yards), but it’s still great numbers all around.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raiders won’t need Meyers to have a 1,000 yard season for them: they already have plenty of weapons to do that. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow (after he returns from injury) will be the team’s WR1 and WR2, respectively. There’s also the returning Josh Jacobs from the backfield, and the ageless Darren Waller manning the tight end position. Meyers will find success as these weapons open up lanes for him.

It also helps that the Raiders have a QB that is intimately familiar with the schemes that Jakobi Meyers had in New England. Most of us know Jimmy Garoppolo as the QB that led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2019, but before that, he was a backup for Tom Brady with the Patriots. Part of the reason why Las Vegas signed him was due to his familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ schemes.

This new-look Raiders team looks a lot better than its 2022 iteration. Will Garoppolo, Meyers, and the new additions of the team finally turn around their fortunes?