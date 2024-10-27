The Las Vegas Raiders are having a rough 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-5 heading into Week 8 and their prospects do not look any better after trading Davante Adams. Thankfully, they should be getting one of their other offensive weapons back this week after a brief absence due to injury.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to play on Sunday against the Chiefs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Meyers is questionable on the injury report with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup for two weeks.

Las Vegas can use all the help they can get on offense, so this is obviously good news. Getting Meyers back gives the Raiders an established player as their top wide receiver, with Tre Tucker and DJ Turner filling out the starting lineup.

Meyers has had a solid season despite missing some time with his ankle injury. He has logged 25 receptions for 273 yards and one touchdown through five games this season.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby's ‘fighting words' about Jerod Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft'

Don't worry Raiders fans, Maxx Crosby isn't going anywhere.

That is a great thing for the Raiders organization, because Crosby has become the most important player in the franchise. Crosby is not just the most talented player on the team, he is a vocal leader who stands up for his teammates. Apparently he extends that protection to NFL players on other teams as well.

Crosby made his feelings clear about Patriots coach Jerod Mayo on Thursday. Mayo had previously called his team ‘soft' because of their losing streak. That rubbed Crosby the wrong way.

“S**t,” Maxx Crosby said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Well, s**t. You know what I mean? He's a player. So, he's been around it. He played at the highest level. And, you know, if that's how he feels that's how he feels. But, you know, I can't speak for him. But, yeah, I would not take it lightly. You know what I mean? I would have a major issue if I was a player, especially another grown man calling you soft. I mean, those are fighting words.”

Crosby was especially upset about these comments because Mayo is a former player. He should understand that coaches should not call their teams soft, despite their record.

It is good to know that Crosby would speak up to any injustice in the Raiders organization in the future.