New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made some waves when he called his team “soft” after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby was asked about that on a recent podcast appearance, where he made it clear that he would not accept that from his head coach.

“S**t,” Maxx Crosby said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Well, s**t. You know what I mean? He's a player. So, he's been around it. He played at the highest level. And, you know, if that's how he feels that's how he feels. But, you know, I can't speak for him. But, yeah, I would not take it lightly. You know what I mean? I would have a major issue if I was a player, especially another grown man calling you soft. I mean, those are fighting words.”

It is unknown how the Patriots players feel about the comments from Jerod Mayo. At the very least, it is a wake up call for the players on the team, and it will be interesting to see if the team responds in a positive or negative way as a result. As Crosby noted, Mayo is a former player, spending time in New England as well. He knows what it is like to be in the players' shoes. It is his job to calculate how his words could impact his team's morale, positively or negatively.

Crosby experienced his team's morale change last year, when the Raiders moved off of Josh McDaniels and promoted Antonio Pierce to interim head coach. That impact led to Pierce retaining the job for this season, although things are not going great for Las Vegas so far this year.

How will Patriots respond to Jerod Mayo's comments?

The Patriots will get right back on the field, despite spending last week in London. Most of the time, teams get their bye week after going overseas, but the Patriots opted not to have that. They will host a struggling New York Jets team that is looking to get back on track.

The Jets defeated the Patriots 24-3 in the last matchup, but Drake Maye is under center this time around. Maye showed promise in the loss to the Jaguars. Still, the Patriots' roster as a whole needs to show up and put in a better effort. Hopefully Mayo's comments spark that, or it could continue to spiral this season for New England.