By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Derek Carr era is all but over now for the Las Vegas Raiders after nine seasons under one quarterback. The Jarrett Stidham era begins and only time will tell how long it’s going to last. But for now, the backup QB has been thrust into the spotlight with the first crack at the job.

The fact that it comes at the expense of Derek Carr brings Stidham no joy, as he made sure to credit the veteran QB in his address to the media on Thursday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“I can’t thank him enough for everything that he’s helped me with, personally and professionally,” said Stidham of Carr.

Stidham spoke out on taking on the challenge starting with a Week 17 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, who themselves have found success with a backup taking over at QB in rookie Brock Purdy.

“Obviously, you dream of playing in the NFL as a kid, and to start a game in the NFL is a dream come true,” Jared Stidham said. “But at the same time, I’ve been preparing since my rookie year, and I’ve tried to prepare every single week whether I was the backup or the starter. Obviously, I’ve gotten to learn under a bunch of really good guys. Players, coaches. I’ve always tried to treat the weeks the same, and this is no different.”

Jarrett Stidham made the move from New England to Las Vegas after his Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel was named head coach of the Raiders. The opportunity he waited patiently for under Bill Belichick never came in his three years there. He didn’t have to wait as long to get his chance under McDaniel.