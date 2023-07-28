Any time Jimmy Garoppolo is absent at practice, Las Vegas Raiders fans are likely to twitch just on instinct. A lengthy injury history and offseason foot surgery are reasonable causes for concern going into this season, but Chicken Little is not running through Allegiant Stadium right now.

Garoppolo was given a rest day at training camp on Friday, according to ESPN NFL Nation's Paul Gutierrez, and will still be a full participant when he next takes the field. Vegas is taking a cautious approach, and rightly so. The team moved on from Derek Carr and ushered in a new era of Raiders football after signing Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract in free agency. There is no reason to rush, though.

Day 3 of #Raiders camp and a rest day for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per team source. pic.twitter.com/We3I2K0UU5 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 28, 2023

His health is of the utmost importance. Otherwise, there is little chance of improving upon last season's dismal 6-11 campaign. The organization learned about the severity of their new quarterback's foot injury during negotiations and requested Garoppolo sign a waiver as a form of protection. The veteran passed his physical before training camp started, though, allaying fans' fears.

Those fears will remain in the back of everyone's mind, but this team cannot afford to wrap Jimmy Garoppolo in bubble wrap. Regardless of if he is in Las Vegas to bridge the gap to the next franchise quarterback or to be a long-term starter, the 31-year-old is being brought in to fix the franchise's optics problem.

His past success and familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels' offensive system should inspire some hope. The Raiders have all of training camp to work out all of the other kinks. Well, except for today, of course.