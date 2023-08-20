Is there a quarterback controversy brewing with the Las Vegas Raiders? It certainly looks that way, at least in terms of who backs up Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason: another impressive Aidan O'Connell performance.

One week after O'Connell led the Raiders to a win over the San Francisco 49ers, the rookie impressed again against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was given the second half to lead the offense and delivered, albeit against backup players.

O'Connell finished the game 11-of-18 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Crucially, he also avoided turning over the football. Brian Hoyer, who was signed as a free agent to back up Garoppolo, wasn't as sharp. He finished his day 12-for-22 for 144 yards. He also threw an interception that Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao returned 50 yards for a score.

Hoyer was signed largely due to his past with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. The duo spent three seasons together with the New England Patriots, and Hoyer's experience in McDaniels' offense figured to make the veteran an ideal backup to the team's presumed starter, Garoppolo.

But O'Connell is making the case to be No. 2 on the depth chart after two strong outings in preseason. He even feels like he can play better.

“I know I left a bunch of plays out there on the field. A little frustrating, but you can just learn from the film and get better.” O'Connell said after the win over the Rams, per Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp.

While the backup job is up for grabs, Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly solidified his starting spot on Sunday. He finished a perfect 4-for-4, throwing for 39 yards and no turnovers. Considering the big deal the Raiders handed Garoppolo in free agency, it would be a major surprise if he isn't under center for Week 1, assuming he is healthy.