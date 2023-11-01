Big changes are coming to Sin City. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is working with a blank template after the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders are 3-5 on the season, currently riding a two-game losing streak, and they will also be making a change at quarterback.

With Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, McDaniels' offense was streaky to say the least. But with McDaniels now gone, the Raiders will be starting rookie Aidan O'Connell over Garoppolo against the New York Giants in Week 9 and moving forward, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport bluntly explained why this change is being made, citing a Raiders source who told him that O'Connell is the team's “best QB.”

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported Wednesday morning that Las Vegas was leaning toward this decision.

Aidan O'Connell time for new-look Raiders

The rookie out of Purdue has already started one game this season, competing against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. O'Connell recorded 238 yards and one interception while completing 24-39 of his passes. He didn't have a particularly great performance, but the Raiders stayed competitive, falling in a 24-17 loss.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer also got a start this season, struggling mightily in an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo returned this past week on Monday Night Football and was a total disaster against the Detroit Lions.

With a change at quarterback, the Raiders are still going to have to find answers in the trenches. They have an abysmal offensive line and a top-heavy defensive line that occasionally causes pressure. A younger player like O'Connell should be able to move around the pocket and find the open man without having fear of hitting the ground, but if he can stay vertical, the Raiders have a better chance at winning.

With the keys officially being handed over to the 25-year-old, Jimmy Garoppolo has once again been benched for a younger prospect. While Las Vegas signed him to a $67.5 million contract this offseason, their Garoppolo plan hasn't worked. The Raiders are now poised to go around for another spin on their post-Derek Carr quarterback carousel with Aidan O'Connell.