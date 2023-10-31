On Halloween Eve, the Las Vegas Raiders gave their fans quite the fright in their 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. The offensive line might as well have been dressed up as Lions players, considering the ease in which the defense mowed through. Though, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was responsible for plenty of jump scares in his own right.

Vegas' big free agent signing completed just 10-of-21 passes for 126 yards while being sacked six times and throwing an interception. There was obviously limited time to make something happen, but Garoppolo nonetheless looked unsure of himself in what was his worst start of the year.

After such a poor outing, questions tend to arise about the starting QB's job security. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't ready to provide any answers, however, inadvertently drumming up further speculation with his latest reply.

“Josh McDaniels says ‘We haven’t even met with the players' and ‘I don’t want to speak on that,' when asked just now if he would consider playing Aidan O’Connell this week,” NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano reported. That type of vague response is only going to leave fans more uncertain about the immediate future. And clarity is a must for this organization.



Is Jimmy Garoppolo still the Raiders' best chance at finding success?

Garoppolo's renown reputation as a winner is taking a hit in his first season with Las Vegas, as the team is only 3-3 in the games he has started. The former NFC champion missed Week 7 with a back injury and could still be feeling its effects after enduring immense pressure Monday night. A home matchup against the New York Giants this Sunday could be an ideal get-right spot for him and the squad.

But at 3-5, the Raiders do not have the luxury of being patient. They must come away with a victory in Week 9. Josh McDaniels will have to carefully consider his options. Rookie Aidan O'Connell lost his only start versus the Los Angeles Chargers and has completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 313 yards and one touchdown to go with two interceptions.

Despite inking Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, it might be wise for the team to see what they have in O'Connell. Losing is always rough, but fans will be especially furious if the Raiders do not at least implement a worthwhile plan for the future.