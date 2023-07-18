Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer the No. 1 ranked receiver on ESPN's receiver rankings list.

Despite putting up a second straight 1,500-yard season, a third consecutive season with 100+ receptions, and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14, Adams fell out of the No. 1 spot in ESPN's rankings list for 2023.

As stellar as Adams was during his first season with the Raiders, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leapt ahead of Adams in the rankings after an incredible season. Jefferson put up a second straight year of 1,600+ yards and overall accumulated 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, both first among all receivers in 2022.

Still, Adams was ranked No. 2 overall and is largely considered one of the best receivers. Some even ranked him first ahead of Jefferson. When asked about his strengths, one NFC executive said, “his feet are still probably the best, body control, ball skills … he just knows how to play the position and get open,” per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, both Jefferson's stats and review from an executive stood above Adams.

“You can put him in all 32 offenses, and he will produce and fit in seamlessly,” an NFC executive said. “Most consistent, most complete, the ability to separate, has a knack to make the play when it needs to be made, shows up in big moments. The game is just really natural to him. Can beat doubles and can work inside or out.”

Overall, this drop-off is no slight to Davante Adams, but really just a testament to how good Justin Jefferson was during his third season. Jefferson's amazing season was also reflected as he earned Offensive Player of the Year and was the sole receiver to earn the Madden 99 rating, which was announced Monday. Adams ranked just below Jefferson and Tyreek Hill (98) with a 97 rating.