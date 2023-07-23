One of the biggest questions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 is Jimmy Garoppolo's injury status. The former 49ers QB is still nursing an injury dating back to his time in San Francisco. In fact, Garoppolo had to skip his physical after joining Las Vegas, instead signing a waiver. Thankfully, it seems like Garoppolo's injury is healing well. The Raiders expect Jimmy G to pass his physical and be ready for training camp , per Jeremy Fowler, barring a sudden setback.

“Multiple sources are optimistic that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will pass today’s physical and be ready for #Raiders training camp barring surprise. Garoppolo has progressed well from offseason foot surgery. Las Vegas quarterbacks report today.”

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury during the 2022 season for the 49ers. At the time, Garoppolo was filling in for the injured Trey Lence. After his move to the Raiders, the team elected to have him sign a waiver instead of going through a physical test to facilitate the move. Now, it seems like Jimmy G is ready to go for next season.

Garoppolo will be replacing Derek Carr as the new QB1 of the Raiders. Last season was a complete disappointment for Las Vegas, with Carr taking most of the blame. After acquiring Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, expectations were high for LV. Instead, they choked their way through the season, missing the playoffs entirely.

Now, Jimmy Garoppolo will take the reins of an offense that might feel a little familiar to him. McDaniels was a long-time assistant under Bill Belichick, and Jimmy G first started his career under Belichick with the Patriots. The Raiders are hoping that Garoppolo can rekindle that magic in Vegas.