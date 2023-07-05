The Las Vegas Raiders invested a lot of money in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and it remains to be seen whether the signal-caller will produce the kind of success on the field that matches his huge contract with the team. That is also partly hinged on whether his body can hold up, particularly his banged-up foot that had just been operated on last March.

Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

“The expectation is that both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-round pick Tyree Wilson will be back from foot injuries for the start of training camp. Then again, the Raiders had no idea that Garoppolo needed foot surgery when he showed up to sign his new contract in March — and the Raiders did rework his deal to include an out if he is not healthy, so they are not 100 percent certain everything will work out. “

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a foot injury during last season's Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and did not play again during the remainder of the 2022 campaign. His injury paved the way for Brock Purdy's surprising ascent as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, but Garoppolo still managed to land a hefty contract in the offseason, signing a three-year deal worth r $72.75 million with the Raiders back in March.

Las Vegas chose Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next starting quarterback following the team's decision to release Derek Carr. When healthy, Garoppolo can be counted on to deliver the goods under center. In six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo passed for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns with 42 interceptions on a 67.7 percent completion rate.