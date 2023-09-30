Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo gets final injury status update for Chargers clash
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is in the concussion protocol with a head injury, was ruled out for the Chargers clash.
By
Tim Capurso1 min read
The Las Vegas Raiders won't have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for their Week 4 divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Garoppolo, who has been in the concussion protocol, has been ruled out for the contest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This post is being updated in real time.
Tags: Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Injury