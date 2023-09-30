The Las Vegas Raiders won't have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for their Week 4 divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Garoppolo, who has been in the concussion protocol, has been ruled out for the contest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

