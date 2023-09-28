Heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Changers, the Las Vegas Raiders had some uncertainly surrounding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders now seem to have a bit more clarity on Garoppolo and their overall offensive gameplan against the Chargers.

Garoppolo returned to practice on Thursday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal. The quarterback has been battling through concussion symptoms since the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Garoppolo back on the practice field, he must have cleared the concussion protocol. Assuming there are no setbacks before Sunday's matchup, Garoppolo seems likely to be under center for the Raiders in Week 4.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Garoppolo's debut with the team hasn't gotten off to the most sterling start. Through three weeks, Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He currently leads the NFL in picks as Las Vegas has fallen to 1-2.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the Raiders' answer to their fallout with Derek Carr. Las Vegas signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason. As the season wears on, Las Vegas would like to see their quarterback live up to those numbers.

In Week 4, it's now looking like Garoppolo will have an opportunity to bounce back from his poor start. Playing against the Chargers, Las Vegas can't afford to lose many divisional matchups if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

Between injuries and overall underwhelming play, Garoppolo in Las Vegas has so far been a bust. But in Week 4 – now over his concussion symptoms- the QB will look to get himself and the Raiders back on track.