Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is still in concussion protocol as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. This situation arises just two days before the crucial game.

Questionable Status on the Injury Report

Garoppolo's status was marked as questionable on the team's injury report for Friday. This comes after he participated in limited practice for the second consecutive day. The decision regarding his availability now rests in the hands of the team's medical staff and doctors.

Coach McDaniels Defers to Medical Experts

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, when addressing the situation during his press conference, emphasized that the final decision on Garoppolo's status lies with the medical professionals.

“We're at the mercy of all the testing and the rest of it.” McDaniels explained, “So he will go through the normal set of tests, and we'll see if he clears.”

Practice Safety Measures

McDaniels clarified that Garoppolo was not exposed to any danger during practice. It was a non-contact session specifically designed for quarterbacks.

Uncertainty Surrounding Decision Timing

When asked whether the decision regarding Garoppolo's participation would be made on Saturday or Sunday, McDaniels replied:

“It's out of our hands at this point until the medical people tell us what it is and what it isn't.”

Jimmy Garoppolo sustained his concussion during a recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended in a 23-18 loss for the Raiders.

Garoppolo's First Season as Raiders' Quarterback

Entering this season, Jimmy Garoppolo has the highest average yards per pass among all ACTIVE QBs. 👀#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ZfwMYSxuMl — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 1, 2023

Garoppolo is currently in his inaugural season as the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, following the team's decision to move on from Derek Carr. However, his performance has been inconsistent. He has thrown six interceptions in just 94 pass attempts. This makes him the league leader in this undesirable category. Despite this, he has thrown for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Additional Injury Updates

In addition to Garoppolo's situation, Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Defensive end Maxx Crosby's status is listed as questionable due to a knee issue, while cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and safety Roderic Teamer all have questionable statuses due to ankle, groin, and Achilles injuries, respectively.