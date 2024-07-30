Former Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has been out of a job for the last three years after emails containing racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails he had written many years ago leaked. Gruden has since filed a lawsuit against the NFL, with the former Raiders coach alleging that Commissioner Roger Goodell and company acted out of line by leaking the emails to various news outlets themselves, and the NFL pushing back by saying that anyone would have been out of a job for emails containing such offensive language.

In the three years since, the issue has boiled down to whether or not the NFL could use their arbitration rights for the Gruden case. Arbitration is designed to handle workplace disputes out of court, and would in effect mean that Goodell and company would be finding and paying someone to essentially try a case in which they themselves were the defendants, which has obvious moral implications.

While it seemed that it was heading in that direction following another court loss recently, it appears that Gruden has one more avenue to avoid arbitration and is now exercising that right.

Gruden has now filed for “‘en banc' consideration of the case by the Nevada Supreme Court,” per Mike Florio of NBC Sports, via Michael McCann of Sportico.com.

According to Gruden's attorneys in their brief, this case “presents exceptionally important issues and merits en banc reconsideration as, if left in place, the Order will permit employers and other parties to freely impose unreasonable and oppressive terms without any of the procedural and substantive protections that have been carefully established,” per McCann.

In any case, this bizarre legal drama continues to have even more unexpected steps unfold, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see this continue to go on for months or even years longer.