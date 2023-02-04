Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to become a free agent this offseason, with the team hoping to sign him to a long-term deal. But, there is also the possibility that Vegas franchise tags the former Alabama standout. And by the sounds of it, he’s not the least bit interested in that happening.

Via Tashan Reed:

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs said he hasn’t talked with the team about contract negotiations, but expects them to start next week. I asked him if he would have an issue with being franchise tagged if they can’t come to a multi-year agreement.

His response: “Hero turned villain.”

Jacobs just won the NFL rushing title after racking up 1,653 yards for 12 touchdowns and an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He’s one of the best RBs in the game and deserves to be paid like it. Plus, the franchise tag for running backs in 2023 is just a shade over $10 million. That would undoubtedly be a lowball salary for Jacobs.

While Derek Carr looks to be on his way out, the Raiders simply can’t lose Jacobs, arguably their most elite offensive player. Slapping him with the franchise tag ups his trade value for the future, though. There is no question that countless organizations across the NFL would love to acquire a player of Josh Jacobs’ caliber, but first, we’ll see if Vegas can negotiate a fair extension with the 24-year-old.

You really can’t blame him for not wanting the tag either because it’s the lowest of any notable position, outside of kickers and punters.

The NFL informed teams of the 2023 franchise tag numbers today. And here they are … QB: $32,416,000

RB: $10,091,000

WR: $19,743,000

TE: $11,345,000

OL: $18,244,000

DE: $19,727,000

DT: $18,937,000

LB: $20,926,000

CB: $18,140,000

S: $14,460,000

K/P: $5,393,000 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2023

Jacobs wants to get paid.