Could Josh Jacobs be back with the Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders are kicking off a new era in 2024. After a typically tumultuous, disappointing start led to the midseason dismissals of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the Raiders have started fresh early in the offseason by hiring interim coach Antonio Pierce and former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tomo Telesco as their respective replacements.

It remains to be seen just what this team will look like next season. Las Vegas has many holes to fill across the roster, but its biggest one might be at running back—at least if the team doesn't bring back Josh Jacobs in free agency. Despite contentious past contract negotiations with the Raiders' previous front office and a down year in 2023, though, Jacobs seems open to returning to the Raiders going forward.

“I trust in God's plan,” Jacobs said, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously, this is home for me. Regardless how it plays out, this is still somewhere I will forever keep a house and things like that. I will forever keep a home.”

Jacobs ultimately signed a one-year, $11.8 million deal with Las Vegas last August after failing to secure a long-term deal. He failed to live up his prior First Team All-Pro form in 2023, though, rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns—half his totals from the 2022 season—on a paltry 3.5 yards per carry in 13 games. Rising third-year running back Zamir White was much more efficient than Jacobs last season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

White's bargain rookie contract combined with Jacobs' likely asking price in free agency suggests Las Vegas is primed to move on from its longtime bell cow in the backfield this spring. Jacobs remains a believer in the Raiders' trajectory, one of the reasons why he's evidently willing to re-sign with the team in free agency.

“I trust the system and the guys that they’re putting together,” he said. “I know that the guys that they’re gonna bring back and the guys that they’re gonna bring in are going to be fully bought in. So, it’s going to be a fun season. Hopefully, we can get this ball rolling, make the playoffs, and go [further]. And give the fans a lot to support.”