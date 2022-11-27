Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders, owners of a 3-7 record, have no more room for error. They have to start stringing together wins if they want to make the playoffs. They will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 and will need their key players to play, namely running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is in the midst of the best season of his career with 5.1 yards per carry and 93.0 rushing yards per game. The 24-year-old is showing he can be a great workhorse starting running back again after a career-worst rushing season in 2021. For Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks, the Raiders may have to be ready to go to a backup option with Jacobs listed as questionable, though he is leaning toward being available to play.

“Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is likely to play vs. the Seahawks barring any setbacks during his pre-game warmup, per source,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jacobs has started all 10 games for the Raiders this season. No one else on the team even has 75 rushing yards on the season, so replacing him could be very difficult. The Seahawks have been pretty vulnerable against the run this season but without Jacobs, it could be tough to keep the Seattle defense honest in the Week 12 contest.

Derek Carr will need to step up for the Raiders offense to keep up with Geno Smith and the Seahawks regardless of Jacobs’ availability.