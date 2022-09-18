In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term.

There’s clearly a major adjustment required here, and it looks like it’s going to be Carr who needs to cave in. The Raiders’ offensive schemes in their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers is a testament to this fact, and coach McDaniels himself made it abundantly clear that he intends to stick to his tactics (via Vic Tafur of The Athletic):

“I would like that not to happen a whole lot,” McDaniels said about Carr potentiall running more. “I’m not a big fan of our quarterbacks doing that necessarily, but if it presented itself and the situation was right of course the guys are going to do that. And Derek’s done that over his career. “Preferably, I’d like to keep that little cocoon in a nice spot and let him throw the ball from the pocket. Hopefully, we can do that a little better.”

That’s not exactly music to Derek Carr’s ears, who for his part, is not only an underrated athlete but also has a bit of a knack for running with the football. This obviously isn’t going to happen under McDaniels, though.

Carr himself has already spoken out about the major adjustments he’s expected to make under his new head coach, and let’s just say that he doesn’t exactly sound overjoyed by the same.

McDaniels and Carr don’t seem to see eye to eye at this point in the season. The good news for them is that they still have the whole year ahead to get on the same page.