By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a down 2022 season. Quarterback Derek Carr has faced questions about his overall play, with some people stating that the Raiders should bench him. Head coach Josh McDaniels recently responded to a question asking if he’d consider benching Carr for the final two games of the year, per NFL.com.

“I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position,” McDaniels said. “Everybody can do better, and I’m sure he’d (Carr) be the first one to tell you he can do the same thing.”

Head coaches typically defend their starting quarterbacks during press conferences. However, McDaniels’ comments on Derek Carr are certainly eye-opening.

Derek Carr got brutally honest on the Raiders’ Week 16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“When you don’t do your best, you let your team down, let your organization and your fans down, it hurts,” Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. “It breaks your heart, but at the end of the day, nobody cares, and you get back up and you keep going. That’s how you do it.”

Derek Carr is still a talented quarterback. But his underperformance this season has been alarming. It certainly is not all Carr’s fault as the entire team has labored throughout the campaign.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether the Raiders decide to bench Carr as the 2022 season winds down. They will likely make an official announcement on the matter sooner rather than later in order to allow for proper preparation time.