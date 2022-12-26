By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot of work ahead.

Post-game Saturday, Carr hit the Raiders with a harsh reality while also heavily criticizing his own play. The QB has thrown for a career-high 14 interceptions in 2022.

Via PFT:

“We are talented, but talent doesn’t mean wins and I’ve seen that firsthand in different years and so when you look at it, you have to watch the film,” Derek Carr said. “You can’t just throw something out there and say this or that. You have to watch it and know it and see it and make the corrections and Josh [McDaniels] has been doing that.

“We’re doing our best to do that, to make sure as leaders we’re pushing everybody to do the same things and when you fall short, I mean, my heart breaks. I just care so much. When you don’t do your best, you let your team down, let your organization and your fans down, it hurts. It breaks your heart, but at the end of the day, nobody cares, and you get back up and you keep going. That’s how you do it.”

The Raiders offense is half-decent. They rank 14th in total yards and 12th in points with 23.2 per game. However, there is no question Carr is to blame for a lot of their shortcomings, too. Throwing for 24 touchdowns is fine and dandy but when you’re getting picked off 14 times, it’s concerning. Carr knows he’s letting his team down. He threw three interceptions against Pittsburgh.

On paper, Vegas is very talented. It’s just not translating to success at the moment. It also raises the question: Should the Raiders move on from Derek Carr after the campaign? That is definitely going to be a topic of conversation in the front office.

Next up is a very tough clash with the San Francisco 49ers on New Year’s Day.