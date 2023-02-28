Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he’s not looking for a one-year fix at the quarterback spot, Fox Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“(Josh McDaniels)’s looking for a quarterback that will be with the Raiders for a long time,” Vacchiano wrote. “It sure doesn’t sound like Aaron Rodgers would be that guy.”

A report from NFL insider Peter King indicated the Raiders were not looking to sign Aaron Rodgers. Las Vegas owns the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft. ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon in his 2023 mock draft.

“Quarterback? Offensive tackle? Edge rusher? Defensive back? The Raiders could go several ways here, including trading up,” Kiper wrote. “Like the Panthers, we’ll see much of the Raiders’ offseason plan over the next month, but they need a quarterback who can play right away.

“That’s not (Florida quarterback) Anthony Richardson, a project who is the other first-round passer in this class. They’re more likely to be a player in the veteran market. I don’t think Richardson is a fit, so if this scenario plays out and Carolina jumps them for Levis, they’re going to have to go in another direction.”

Las Vegas released quarterback Derek Carr before his $40.4 million salary became guaranteed. Carr started in every one of the 142 games he played for the Raiders, earning just under 5,000 passing yards and 217 touchdowns since he was drafted with the 36th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. The team saved $29.25 million in cap space by releasing Carr.

“We wish the Raiders the best of luck,” Tim Younger, Carr’s agent, said in a statement. “This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business.

“Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”