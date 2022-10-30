In the aftermath of Sunday’s devastating 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not pleased with his team’s performance. Per Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee, McDaniels shared that point that “clearly [the Raiders] need to improve in all three phases.”

“That’s our job and that’s my responsibility. That’s what we have to do and that’s what we’ll do,” added McDaniels.

The box score certainly paints the picture of a team needing improvement. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for only 101 yards and one interception before being replaced by backup Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Likewise, running back Josh Jacobs, a player who had surpassed 140 rushing yards in each of the team’s three previous contests, was stymied for only 43 yards on ten attempts. Moreover, the Raiders’ top duo of wide receivers, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, combined for a putrid two catches and nine yards between them.

On the Saints’ side, running back Alvin Kamara had a tremendous outing as he shredded the Raiders’ defense for a combined 158 yards via the aerial and ground game, with nine receptions and one rushing touchdown to his name. Additionally, quarterback Andy Dalton continued his success as the team’s starter recording 229 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

McDaniels and the Raiders will have an opportunity to right the ship next Sunday in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopefully, the team will get tight end Darren Waller, who missed the Saints game with a lingering hamstring injury, back for next week’s contest, too.