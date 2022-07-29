Raiders HC Josh McDaniels rips into Malcolm Koonce for nearly running over Derek Carr in practice

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of training camp as the franchise prepares for the regular season. After a strong offseason, this team is shaping up to be one of the best in the league. On Thursday though, head coach Josh McDaniels was seen lighting up Malcolm Koonce in practice, as he nearly collided into Derek Carr.

According to Cassie Soto, Koonce ran right through the defensive line and almost hit Carr on the play. Quarterbacks are typically not allowed to be touched during practice and Josh McDaniels surely let Malcolm Koonce know that. Hopefully, the Raiders’ defensive end makes some adjustments in training camp, otherwise, he’ll be hearing from McDaniels often.

During a scramble drill #Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had some words for DE Malcolm Koonce. It would appear that Koonce got a little too close to Derek Carr. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/iCViy4saDN — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) July 28, 2022

It’s never a great look to get yelled at by the head coach, but Koonce probably learned not to repeat rushing the quarterback in practice. If it were a game, then Malcolm Koonce would have made a great play but that’s not the point of the specific drill the Raiders are running in the video. With Davante Adams on the roster, now is the time for Las Vegas to rekindle the chemistry between their newly acquired wide receiver and Derek Carr.

Although McDaniels had a choice of words for Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders aiming for a big season. Last year, they made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth but were bounced out early. Now, Vegas aims for new heights in a completely stacked AFC West division. We’ll see how it plays out, but this franchise has as good of a shot as anyone to make a Super Bowl run.