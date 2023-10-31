The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling after their 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Raiders offense has been especially bad, struggling to get two of the best offensive weapons in the league, running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams, involved. After the loss, reporters asked Jacobs how to fix Josh McDaniels’ offense, and he gave the most concerning four-word answer any employee can give.

“That ain’t my job,” Jacobs said after the Lions outgained the Raiders offense 486 to 157 yards.

There is almost no way to not see this as a direct shot at head coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, and maybe even quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo by the team’s star RB.

Josh Jacobs was excellent on the Raiders’ first touchdown drive of the night in the second quarter in Week 8. Last season’s NFL-leading rusher had seven carries for 38 yards and popped it in the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run to make the game 9-7. However, Jacobs had just three carries for 11 yards the rest of the game.

Adams was also “frustrated” after the game but refused to elaborate out of fear the media would take what he said and blow it out of proportion.

One of the biggest plays of the game was with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Adams streaking down the sideline. The WR would have walked in for a touchdown and made the game 21-26 with plenty of time left on the clock.

The Raiders’ Week 8 loss to the Lions drops the team to 3-5 on the season, three games back in the AFC West and two games out of a Wild Card spot. The Raiders offense is currently 28th in points scored and 24th in yards gained despite playing eight games while more than a third of the league has only played seven.

Las Vegas hosts the New York Giants in Week 9.