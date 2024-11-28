The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. Las Vegas made two quarterback roster moves before the game, though. On Thursday, the Raiders officially activated quarterback Aidan O'Connell from the injured reserve and officially placed Gardner Minshew on the injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew's season came to an end after he suffered a broken collarbone. The injury forced Las Vegas to make the quarterback changes, with O'Connell set to replace Minshew.

Raiders turning to Aidan O'Connell following unfortunate Gardner Minshew injury

Minshew, 28, threw for 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns across 10 games played in 2024. He also threw 10 interceptions, however. In 2023, The Raiders quarterback was selected to the Pro Bowl after finishing the season with 3,305 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. He only threw a total of nine interceptions last season as well.

The QB, who has been in the NFL since 2019, will unfortunately miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

O'Connell, meanwhile, is in his second NFL season. He has appeared in only four games up to this point. O'Connell has recorded 455 yards and two touchdowns during that span.

In 2023, O'Connell appeared in 11 games for Las Vegas. He finished the season with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while throwing for 2,218 yards.

O'Connell will try to help the Raiders finish the year strong, as it has been a disappointing campaign overall for Las Vegas. The Raiders will carry a lackluster 2-9 record into their clash with the Chiefs on Friday. It goes without saying, but the Raiders are going to have a difficult time upsetting the 10-1 Chiefs in Kansas City.

With that being said, anything can happen. Perhaps Las Vegas will shock the NFL world and pull off the upset, although the chances of that happening are slim.

Kickoff for the upcoming Raiders-Chiefs game is scheduled for 3 PM EST.