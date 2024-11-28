NFL games on Thanksgiving Day are a long-running tradition in football, but games the day after are a new trend. Last season was the first year where there was a Black Friday NFL game, and the 2024 season again has a game the day after everyone's stomachs are filled with turkey. The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Nov. 29, and in this article, we will detail everything that you need to know about the game.

When and where is the Black Friday NFL game?

The second Black Friday game ever will be at the Raiders home venue, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff for the Friday, Nov. 29 game is at 3 p.m. ET. In addition to the game day being rare, so is the afternoon time slot. Al Michaels will call the game with Kirk Herbstreit. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

Amazon Prime Video games have been the new way to watch NFL games this year, as that has been the platform for Thursday Night Football. Prime Video will also have access to broadcasting the Black Friday game.

Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: Chiefs -820

Raiders vs. Chiefs storylines

Last year's Black Friday game saw the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets by a score of 34-13. This year's day-after-Thanksgiving game isn't supposed to be much closer. Although the Raiders and Chiefs share a rivalry, the back-to-back defending champions are currently 10-1, while the Raiders are only 2-9.

The Chiefs' wins haven't always come in the prettiest fashion, but the team is finding ways to collect W's, nonetheless. Patrick Mahomes is still the best player in the NFL despite not putting up the gaudy numbers that we are used to with him, but the Chiefs' passing attack has been improved since DeAndre Hopkins was traded.

The team again looks like the frontrunner to win the Super Bowl. While a good chunk of their games have come down to the wire, including the win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, the Chiefs' close calls have prepared them to overcome more adversity in the future.

The Raiders, on the other hand, have struggled all season long. Now, they will be playing their backup quarterback. Gardner Minshew suffered a shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos, meaning Aidan O'Connell will be back under center. The second-year signal-caller has spent time as the starter over the last two years, but he hasn't been able to establish himself as the quarterback of the future.

Now, the Raiders are headed toward the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, so O'Connell will be motivated to ensure he still has a role in this league long-term. While the Raiders will have to look to their depth chart because of injuries, the Chiefs could be getting some reinforcements, which will only make them even scarier.

Isiah Pacheco, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2 because of a fractured fibula, is expected to return to action in this game. While it will take some time to re-integrate Pacheco and get the running back's feet back under him, he will help bring more balance to the Chiefs roster. So, will you be out shopping on Black Friday, or will day-after-Thanksgiving football games be your new tradition?