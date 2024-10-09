The Las Vegas Raiders have had to make a few decisions on their roster the past couple of days, and the latest one is about Christian Wilkins. The defensive tackle had to undergo surgery for a Jones fracture and was placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilkins was injured during the Raiders' Week 5 loss against the Denver Broncos. Losing Wilkins will be a big blow to a team that has dealt with injuries and other problems within the team.

Wilkins hasn't missed a game since 2020 and had been a positive on defense for the Raiders this season, but they'll now have to go with the next-man-up mentality to replace him.

Raiders going through flurry of roster decisions

Aside from Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby is also fighting through a high ankle sprain, which has slowed him down and affected the defense. Both Wilkins and Crosby have been the two most productive on the defensive line, and having them dealing with injuries will not bode well for a group that is ranked 28th in points allowed.

On offense, head coach Antonio Pierce made the decision to bench Gardner Minshew and start Aidan O'Connell for their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minshew was benched in their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, and it looks as if Pierce is looking for a spark on offense.

Of course, the biggest talk surrounding the team is Davante Adams, who requested a trade and has several suitors, such as the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers. The Raiders are looking for a second-round pick, but teams don't seem too willing to give away a high draft pick and take on Adams' salary for the 2024 season.

The Raiders could look like a completely different team in the coming weeks, but if it leads to wins, it shouldn't be a problem.