The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change to quarterback, as they'll be starting Aidan O'Connell against the Steelers in Week 6 instead of Gardner Minshew, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision comes after the Raiders were defeated by the Broncos in Week 5, and Minshew was benched after throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. O'Connell replaced him and finished the game with 94 passing yards and one interception.

Minshew won the starting quarterback job in the preseason and had led the Raiders to a 2-3 record, but it looks as if head coach Antonio Pierce is looking for a spark at the position.

Raiders making a change at QB

After Gardner Minshew was benched against the Broncos, he spoke to the media following the game, saying that he's willing to help the team however he can.

“It is what it is,” Minshew said. “Try to help the team, whatever I can. Try to still be an Aidan’s ear, tell him things I’ve been seeing and keep providing a positive presence on the sideline.”

“At the end of the day, no matter what my role [is] on the team,” Minshew said. “I’m going to try and help the team any way I can. That starts getting back in the building tomorrow and getting back to work.”

There has been a lot of noise surrounding the Raiders, mostly because of Davante Adams and where he could be traded. Adams apparently has still not recovered from his hamstring injury, and he is not expected to play against the Steelers, which is one of the teams that has an interest in him.

The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are two other teams that have shown interest in Adams. All the Raiders can worry about at this moment is how Aidan O'Connell will perform in his first start of the season and if he'll keep the job for the remainder of the year.