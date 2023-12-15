After being shut out the week prior, the Las Vegas Raiders scored 63 huge points against the Chargers, setting a record in the procees.

Talk about a rollercoaster ride for the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week ago, they participated in one of the worst games of the season: a 3-0 game against the Vikings. Las Vegas was shut out, with the offense looking worse than ever. Expectations were low for their game against the Chargers.

The Raiders proceeded to blow those expectations out of the water against the Chargers. Las Vegas scored a whopping 42 points in the first quarter alone, while shutting out Los Angeles in the process. The final score was 63 – 21, a testament to the beatdown the team laid on their rivals. That 63-point performance was the second-highest point total a team scored after getting shut out the game prior, per Adam Schefter.

“The Raiders went from 0 to 60 in four days and, in the process, scored the second most points in NFL history by a team that was shut out in its previous game (see below chart).”

Aidan O'Connell played the best game of his career, throwing for 248 yards and 4 TDs with a QBR of 120.7. Where did the other five Raiders touchdowns come from? Well, there was one rushing TD apiece for Brandon Bolden and Zamir White, both filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs. Jakobi Meyers threw (yes, THREW) one TD to Davante Adams. The defense also had two TDs, one from a return by DT John Jenkins off a forced fumble, and another from Jack Jones with a nasty pick-6.

This game is arguably the best game in Raiders history. Las Vegas still has a slight chance of making the postseason, but even if they don't, this is already a success for them. We'll see if Las Vegas can continue to cause chaos in the wild AFC playoff hunt.