It's been a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as the franchise aims to right the ship after falling to 4-13 last season. The team has made several changes to the roster, including adding quarterback Geno Smith via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. However, on Monday, the organization made a notable move to improve the front office with someone with Super Bowl experience.

Reports indicate that the Raiders have signed former Philadelphia Eagles staffer Anthony Patch, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Patch has worked with the Eagles since 2002 and has won two Super Bowls during his time in Philly. Patch's latest role for the Eagles was senior director of college scouting.

“The Raiders continued to remake their front office Monday, hiring Anthony Patch as a senior personnel executive. Patch has been with the Eagles since 2002 and has won two Super Bowls with the organization. He was most recently the club’s senior director of college scouting.”

Patch has previously worked with Raiders general manager John Spytek. Spytek worked for the Eagles' front office from 2005 to 2009. So, Spytek is adding another key piece to Las Vegas' front office with someone he's familiar with.

The Raiders are bringing Patch in to be the new Senior Personnel Executive. He'll essentially work as one of the team's top scouts moving forward. With Spytek leading the way as general manager, Las Vegas has certainly gone through numerous changes already.

Majority owner Mark Davis gave some power to Tom Brady after the former New England Patriots quarterback became a part-owner of the Raiders organization. Since then, the club has seemingly focused on building a roster that fits head coach Pete Carroll's scheme.

Some notable acquisitions made this offseason include defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders as a free agent. Las Vegas also turned heads in the NFL Draft after selecting former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.