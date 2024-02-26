The Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards a free agency crossroads with star running back Josh Jacobs. Before the franchise tag deadline, the Raiders have devised their Jacobs plan.
Las Vegas will try to re-sign Jacobs, but they don't plan on franchise tagging him, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. If Jacobs were to receive the tag, the RB would be paid $14,149,200.
The Raiders already used the franchise tag on Jacobs for the 2023 season. They'll try to come to terms on a long-term agreement with the RB. However, with over a year to get a deal done, Las Vegas is running out of chances to retain Jacobs.
He has played his entire NFL career with the Raiders, appearing in 73 games. Jacobs rushed for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and led the league in rushing yards during the 2022 season with 1,653.
Las Vegas is headed into a new era under head coach Antonio Pierce. Being promoted from interim to full-time, Pierce will now look to fully implement his system with the Raiders. Numerous changes seem likely for the offensive side of the ball. While Jacobs would give the team a much stronger rushing attack, the Raiders have been unable to find common ground on a contract.
Josh Jacobs already played one season under the franchise tag. With another one not in the cards, Las Vegas will need a contract extension to keep their running back. Unless that deal comes into fruition quickly, the Raiders must begin preparing for life after Jacobs.