Josh Jacobs burst onto the scene for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season, proving himself to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Raiders aren’t prepared to let Jacobs leave Las Vegas anytime soon.

The Raiders are planning to use their franchise tag on Jacobs, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. However, Las Vegas is still hoping to work out a deal with Jacobs before the Tuesday deadline. Regardless is a deal does in fact get done, Jacobs will be playing for the Raiders in 2023.

The franchise tag for running backs this year is worth $10.09 million. Las Vegas enters the offseason with the third-most cap space in the NFL at just over $46 million available. They’ll gladly retain Jacobs on the franchise tag while trying to work out a long-term deal.

Josh Jacobs rushed for and NFL-leading 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. Jacobs led the league with 97.2 rushing yards per game. He earned his second Pro Bowl nomination and the first All-Pro nod of his career. With free agency around the corner, Jacobs had far and away the best season of his NFL career.

The Raiders will be relying on Jacobs in 2023. They are currently without a quarterback and will spend all offseason looking for Derek Carr’s replacement. Whoever is under center in Las Vegas, they’ll have Jacobs to learn on. The Raiders will look for Jacobs to try and replicate his stats from last season as a focal point of the team’s offense.

Jacobs has finally looked like the running back the Raiders wanted him to be when they drafted him in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, Vegas is ensuring Jacobs stays.