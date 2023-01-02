By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.

Worse, the Raiders found themselves becoming just the first team in NFL history to suffer off an ignominious record, via ESPN Sports & Info (h/t Elias Sports).

The Raiders are the 1st team in NFL history to lose 5 games in a season in which they led by 10 or more points in the 2nd half of each. On top of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, the Raiders blew double-digit 2nd-half leads to the Cardinals, Chiefs, Jaguars & Rams.

The Raiders started the fireworks with a Darren Waller touchdown in the first quarter, which they finished with a 3-point lead. The second quarter saw Las Vegas and San Francisco score a touchdown each. In the second half, Stidham burned the Niners’ defense for two passing touchdowns, including one to Davante Adams that put LasVegas up by 10 points, 24-14. That was the highest point for the Raiders in that game. The Niners would score the next three of the next four touchdowns to grab the lead, but Raiders running back Josh Jacobs forced overtime with a TD with just a little over a minute remaining in regulation.

And like an old movie played once again for the Raiders, they fell in overtime following Robbie Gould’s game-winning kick from 23 yards out.

Las Vegas will play the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 18 to close out its 2022 NFL campaign.