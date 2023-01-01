By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear.

It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.”

There are a few factors that make trading Derek Carr much more complicated than it seems. One is that Carr owns a no-trade clause and would have to sign off on any trade destination. The other is the potential for teams to be reluctant to trade for Carr and give up any assets when they could potentially wait til he gets bought out.

We previously saw what happened with the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He was given a similar unofficial farewell and ended up staying as the team couldn’t find a suitable trade partner and saw more value in keeping him on the roster than just letting him go.

It’s not an apples-for-apples comparison given Carr’s non-guaranteed money still attached to his deal should they keep him, but Rapoport doesn’t close the door on the situation turning into one similar to the 49ers’ with Garoppolo.

“There are scenarios in which Carr stays with the Raiders — the 49ers informally said goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo during this past offseason and he still plays for them — but this is the likely outcome for Carr.”

In all likelihood, Derek Carr will be wearing a uniform that isn’t designed in Raiders black. But don’t go betting your life savings on that outcome just yet.