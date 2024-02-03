The Las Vegas Raiders are remembering Carl Weathers.

On Friday, it was announced that actor Carl Weathers, known for his roles in the Rocky franchise as well as other films like Happy Gilmore and Predator, had passed away peacefully at his home, per CNN. Weathers was perhaps most synonymous with the fictional boxer Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa's nemesis turned friend in the iconic franchise, but what some fans might not know about the actor was that he was also an NFL player in the early 1970s.

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders, the team for whom Weathers played in 1970-71 when they were located in Oakland, released a statement on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), honoring the late icon.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Carl Weathers, who passed away Thursday,” read the statement. “Weathers played two seasons with the Silver and Black before embarking on a successful acting career that spanned five decades, famously depicting boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise among many other unforgettable roles. Always a proud Raider, Weathers will be missed dearly by his Raiders Family and his many fans worldwide. Our deepest condolences are with the Weathers family at this time.”

Carl Weathers had enjoyed a bit of a career resurgence in recent years with his role in The Mandalorian, the popular series for which he also directed multiple episodes. His Apollo Creed legacy was also reignited in the form of the Creed franchise starring Michael B. Jordan, which has spawned two sequels.

Carl Weathers was 76 years old.