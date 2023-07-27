In 2023, Las Vegas Raiders training camp is starting without quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller for the first time since 2014 and 2015, respectively. And while some Raiders fans may be missing them, All-Pro Raiders punter AJ Cole doesn’t sound like one of those people.

As the Raiders training camp kickoff in Henderson, Nevada, there are a lot of new faces in the locker room. The team signed 19 free agents this season and drafted nine more players. Plus, they got rid of a few long-tenured Raiders like Carr and Waller.

When Raiders beat reporters asked the team’s punter about all the new players in the locker room, Cole responded, “We don't have any divas. We don't have any head cases.”

Now, AJ Cole didn’t single out any players or name any names. However, it’s hard not to read into that quote as a shot at the team's former TE and QB. The team’s former tight end left via trade to the New York Giants and got into a spat with the front office after his star-studded wedding to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

Carr left for the New Orleans Saints after nine seasons because the club lost faith in his ability to lead the team to the playoffs and beyond.

So, while Cole could have been talking about anyone who was on the team last year but not this year, it seems like the punter may have been aiming his comments at the “diva” Darren Waller and the “head case” Derek Carr.