Former Las Vegas Raiders and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was clearly hurt by the way his tenure with the Silver and Black ended. Carr, who was benched late in the 2022 season and then released this offseason, revealed just how hurt in a recent interview with The Fresno Bee.

Carr was asked if there was any way he would want to return to the Raiders if they had had a change of heart. The Saints QB said no, revealing that his former team “made his wife cry.”

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,”, he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just … it was time for me to move on.”

Carr said that once the Raiders made his wife Heather cry, any thoughts of a potential return to the team were “pretty much over.”

Carr, who signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints back in March, had spoken often about how much love he had for the Raiders and their fans.

But nothing was going to come between Carr's love for his wife.

He doesn't say exactly what made his wife cry, but it's not hard to imagine that she took the news of his benching, release and the fact that she and her husband would have to start over someplace else very poorly.

And that distress that the Raiders caused was enough for Carr to shut the door completely on even a sliver of a chance to return to the team.