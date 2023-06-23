After three seasons with the team, Darren Waller saw his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders come to an end as he was traded to the New York Giants. While Waller's trade might've shocked the NFL word, the Giants newest tight end didn't seem all that shocked by the news.

Waller claims that he expected a trade was coming his way, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The only thing that surprised Waller was his eventual destination.

“Not totally shocked,” Waller said of his trade. “I had heard some things. There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I be traded or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn't too shocking.”

“But I didn't expect it to be the Giants,” Waller concluded.

Over his 56 games with the Raiders, Waller caught 286 passes for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. After beginning his year with the Baltimore Ravens, Waller revitalized his career with the Raiders. He even earned a Pro Bowl nomination. But now, the tight end is preparing to help take the Giants' offense to new heights.

Last season, New York's leading receiver was Daniel Bellinger, who had 268 yards. As the Giants look to earn back-to-back postseason berths, Waller will both be an upgrade and a key focal point of the offense.

While Darren Waller was on the path to stardom in Las Vegas, the Raiders decided to move on. After his trade to the Giants, the tight end is looking to prove why it's no surprise that he's one of the best in the NFL.