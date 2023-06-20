The new Maxx Crosby tattoo is something you need to see to believe. The Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher got a massive tattoo that covers his whole torso and includes three of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Muhammad Ali.

Crosby is a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end who put up a career-high 12.5 sacks last season and led the league with 22 tackles for a loss. He is constantly striving to “Be Legendary,” which is a motto he got tattooed near his left breast.

Below those words, Crosby got artwork of three athletes who achieved legendary status in six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, and “The Greatest of All Time,” boxer Muhammad Ali.

To round out the full-torso tat, Crosby also got other images that are important to him and his journey. This includes a portrait of his young daughter, diamonds, a rose, the letters “TX” (presumably for his home state of Texas), and his jersey number, 98.

This new Maxx Crosby tattoo is courtesy of Las Vegas-based tattoo artist Andres Ortega of Onder Ink, who told TMZ that the work took approximately 11 hours to complete.

And while Crosby might not be on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant level yet, he is improving every season and quickly becoming one of the most dominant players in the game. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of unheralded Eastern Michigan has 37.5 sacks in his first four seasons and has made the Pro Bowl in the last two.