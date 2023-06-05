Maxx Crosby has established himself as the heartbeat for the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the best players in the NFL. But he wants to be more.

Crosby wants to be the best edge rusher in football, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Raiders star is open about the sacrifice it will take and the patience everyone around him will need.

“I’ve got one goal – I want to be the best at what I do,” Crosby said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve got many big goals I’m trying to achieve, and it takes more than being 50 percent in. It takes all my attention, all year round…Everybody in my circle, which is a very small circle, they know what my mission is, and they understand what I go through. But that’s what it takes to be great, and that’s what I’m doing every single day.”

Crosby has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. He has amassed 20.5 sacks and 11 passes defended over those seasons and led the NFL in 22 tackles for loss last season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The conversation of best pass rushers in the NFL includes names like Crosby, Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. The Raiders star wants to be the one guy that starts and ends the conversation. It's a bold goal and one that doesn't seem reachable with so many good players at Crosby's position. But the steps he is taking to reach it should be appreciated by the Raiders, who have been in need of organizational stability for a while now.

The Raiders' defense could bounce back after a shaky first season under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Crosby sounds confident that the unit will improve. This could especially be the case if veteran lineman Chandler Jones has a successful second season with Las Vegas. He and Crosby will be leaned on heavily as Las Vegas tweaks its offense.

While the Raiders try to figure out how to deal with Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, they can at least be thankful to have an extremely motivated star like Maxx Crosby leading the way.