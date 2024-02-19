The Raiders might have filled one of their coaching voids.

Head coach Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as it pertains to the future direction of the franchise. Pierce was named the team's full time head coach earlier this offseason after taking over for the team midway through this past season, and the Raiders project to be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on throughout the 2023-24 season, which will get underway in September.

Of course, one of the first big decisions to make for any head coach is how they will fill out the rest of their staff, and it appears that Pierce and the Raiders brass have made inroads on at least one aspect of that void moving forward.

“Rich Scangarello considered front runner for #Raiders quarterbacks coaching job, per sources. He was in the building this week and a deal could happen. Scangarello has OC experience at NFL and collegiate levels, lastly with Kentucky,” reported NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, Rich Scangarello was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats but has also manned the sidelines for such NFL organizations as the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, (Oakland) Raiders, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Another large decision that the Raiders will have to make is how they want to use their picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place toward the end of April.